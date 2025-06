JOHN LUCAS ON DEALING WITH SEDITION: Was President Eisenhower Deranged? Democrat politicians (again) tout their support for those preventing, hindering, or delaying the execution of federal laws. “Troopers from the 327th Parachute Infantry Regiment safeguarding the Little Rock 9. Note the unsheathed bayonets.”

Plus: “We are watching sedition in real time, on TV. It will get worse.”