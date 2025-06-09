FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT:
Epic. MAGA supporters are now pushing back against the anti-ICE protest.
📍Tampa, Florida.
Love my state.
pic.twitter.com/irn1nUhmuF
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 9, 2025
