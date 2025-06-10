LOL, ANA NAVARRO: Ana Navarro: Trump, National Guard Are Setting A ‘Trap’ To Force Latinos Into Violence. “Force.”
Related:
The racial group with which Trump has the highest approval rating, at 63 percent, is…Hispanics.
It's ceasing to be a narrative violation that as the salience of deportations increases, his popularity with Hispanics grows.
This is just what they want. https://t.co/QFjtEGNAPx
— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) June 9, 2025
UPDATE:
The energy has shifted. Massively. Normies are calling for mass deportations now
— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 10, 2025