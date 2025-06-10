LOL, ANA NAVARRO: Ana Navarro: Trump, National Guard Are Setting A ‘Trap’ To Force Latinos Into Violence. “Force.”

The racial group with which Trump has the highest approval rating, at 63 percent, is…Hispanics.

It's ceasing to be a narrative violation that as the salience of deportations increases, his popularity with Hispanics grows.

This is just what they want. https://t.co/QFjtEGNAPx

— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) June 9, 2025