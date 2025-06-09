JIM TREACHER WISHES CNN LUCK WITH A CAPITAL-F: CNN Is a Riot.

CNN spent most of Saturday night smooching George Clooney’s culo because he wrote and performed a Boomer play about Journalism with a capital J , depicting events that happened 70 years ago.

Last year Clooney shoved Joe Biden out of the 2024 presidential race, after keeping his concerns about Biden’s dementia to himself until it was too late, so of course CNN rewarded him with a national platform to wag his finger at the rest of us about “truth.” CNN treated it like Oscar night, all while congratulating themselves on their #Resistance.

It was their best idea since CNN Plus.

At that very moment, Los Angeles was descending into chaos. And just like Edward R. Murrow would’ve wanted, CNN first ignored and then waved away the facts.

* * * * * * * *

This clown [Stelter] wants you to ignore that pesky little riot. “Look at all the cars that aren’t on fire!” It’s the same playbook the left used during the George Floyd riots, and it’s the opposite of journalism.

No wonder CNN is nostalgic for the 1950s, when the liberal media was the only game in town. Back then, they could’ve gotten away with this crap. Back then, America couldn’t see how the sausage is made.