ED MORRISSEY: ‘Mostly Peaceful’ 2.0: Another Great Moment in Protection Racket Media.

If this looks familiar, it’s because CNN used the same playbook as they did five years ago during the George Floyd riots:

MSNBC also used “mostly peaceful” as their motto in 2020, and the rest of the media followed suit, including and especially the coverage about the Twin Cities and the massive destruction that took place there. As John detailed in his post last night, there is a massive amount of violence sweeping through Los Angeles, much of it directed at legitimate law enforcement actions by the federal government. The local authorities didn’t lift a finger to stop it the first day, and it predictably escalated the second day.

Meanwhile, just like CNN and every single £$%^&% Protection Racket Media outlet did with Joe Biden’s cognitive incapacity for the last four years, they are going to tell you to trust them rather than your own eyes and ears. They will flat-out ignore the violence as long as they can’t use that violence to damage Republicans, and pretend that nothing’s happening as the city (or cities) burn. They want to paint the decision by Donald Trump to send in the National Guard to protect federal agents as somehow illegitimate, just in the same way these same media outlets told us that the evidence of Joe Biden’s senility was really just his “childhood stutter,” when it wasn’t “cheap fakes” and vicious Republicans making up stuff about President Sharp-As-A-Tack, Ring-Runner Around Youthful Aides.