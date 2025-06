YES:

1/

The riots happening in LA are not organic or spontaneous. They're designed to look chaotic to cover up the fact that they're well funded, exceptionally organized, and carried out by well trained activists using intelligent, highly developed tactics. Here's a primer: pic.twitter.com/ZxZ7x71R65 — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 9, 2025

The network of trainers, financiers, etc. behind this stuff should be treated as a criminal conspiracy by federal prosecutors, and broken up.