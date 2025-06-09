METHYLENE BLUE, THE LATEST FAD: Can This Blue Chemical Really Boost Your Brain? Here’s What We Know.
You can cure malaria with it, too. But I’m skeptical regarding its general value. And it’s an MAO inhibitor, which raises potential problems.
