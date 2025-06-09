DON SURBER: Fire and ICE: Democrats rioting will put California in play. “For a decade now, the media has libeled him as a racist for saying that Mexico and other nations are not sending their best. Republican strategists said they feared he would cost their party the Hispanic vote forever. It is now the most solidly pro-Trump demographic group in the country. MS-13, TdA and other Hispanic thugs live among legal Hispanic citizens. Desperate to turn this into 2020, Democrats side with the thugs, not with the citizens.”