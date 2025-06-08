DON’T TRUST YOUR LYING EYES:

Barragán: "We have an administration that is targeting peaceful protests."

California Democrat Rep. Nanette Barragán calls the Los Angeles riots "Peaceful Protests" on CNN while the network displays a literal car on fire.

The reason migration has struck such a political nerve is not because of immigration per se, though that has arguably been excessive, but because it is perceived as implemented with malice by the left. It is the malice which is hard to forgive.

The racial group with which Trump has the highest approval rating, at 63 percent, is…Hispanics.

It's ceasing to be a narrative violation that as the salience of deportations increases, his popularity with Hispanics grows.

This is just what they want. https://t.co/QFjtEGNAPx

— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) June 9, 2025