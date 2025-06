LET’S MAKE THAT TAX 35 PERCENT:

Mexico’s president calling for protests in the USA:

“If necessary, we’ll mobilize. We don’t want taxes on remittances from our fellow countrymen. From the U.S. to Mexico.”

The bill going thru Congress would tax at 3.5% all money sent to Mexico. pic.twitter.com/URBQbxyj2J

