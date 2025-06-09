YES: Joel Kotkin: LA riots reflect failure of progressive leadership.
UPDATE:
Hey Gavin, feel free to use this as a campaign ad when you run in 2028. pic.twitter.com/rxK7Y6JZm9
— MAZE (@mazemoore) June 9, 2025
YES: Joel Kotkin: LA riots reflect failure of progressive leadership.
UPDATE:
Hey Gavin, feel free to use this as a campaign ad when you run in 2028. pic.twitter.com/rxK7Y6JZm9
— MAZE (@mazemoore) June 9, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.