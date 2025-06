WELL, I HOPE THIS TURNS OUT TO BE TRUE:

The biggest controversy surrounding GLP-1 drugs is whether they cause excess muscle lossđŸ§”

We now have an answer: "No."

Compared to weight loss by diet or surgery, GLP-1RA-induced weight loss is comparable in its effects on lean body mass. pic.twitter.com/zBF4a8ORNL

— CrĂ©mieux (@cremieuxrecueil) May 8, 2025