I’VE ALWAYS THOUGHT FASTING WAS OVERRATED: Experiment Reveals What Prolonged Fasting Actually Does to The Human Body. “Overall, fasting seemed to increase inflammation and put more stress on the body, which can then lead to numerous complications with health – especially for those with existing heart or vascular conditions.”
