June 8, 2025

ABOUT THE AURORAS: Regardless your view of their origin, the Northern and Southern lights are amazing, and awesomely beautiful, as this short Illustra Media video on HillFaith this morning masterfully illustrates.  You know where I am on the God question, but don’t let that prevent from you enjoying a calmly elegant pause for your Sunday.

Posted at 9:21 am by Mark Tapscott