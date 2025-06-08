TAX-FUNDED RENT-A-MOBS:

People are asking “who’s funding the violence?” Well, it’s you and I. https://t.co/gl8NtD9ewh

One of the leading organizers of the violent LA ICE riots is the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.

They are CURRENTLY receiving six-figure grants from @DHSgov for “citizenship instruction and naturalization services.”

This should be terminated immediately! @Sec_Noem… pic.twitter.com/96w7ZjmmVg

— Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) June 8, 2025