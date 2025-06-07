STOP BRO-FEUDING, TELL US HOW BAD SOCIAL SECURITY REALLY IS: Remember all those headlines earlier this year about millions of Social Security recipients on the rolls despite being 120, 130, even 150 years old? President Donald Trump and former DOGE driver Elon Musk appeared to be pushing differing data.

But a new analysis by OpenTheBooks points to an obvious reconciliation — of the conflicting data, not the conflicting super egos. Even so, as I explain in my latest PJMedia column, the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) laughable response to OpenTheBooks’ FOIA request suggests things are far more seriously wrong in America’s oldest entitlement benefits program than even the most extreme DOGE deductions.