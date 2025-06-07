June 7, 2025

CAN CALIFORNIA GET ANYTHING RIGHT? More California Bar Exam Chaos. “More than 200 people who took California’s disastrous February bar exam will go from failing to passing under a new round of grading changes approved on Friday, boosting the test’s overall pass rate from 56% to 63% — nearly double the state’s historical average of 35%.”

