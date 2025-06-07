CAN CALIFORNIA GET ANYTHING RIGHT? More California Bar Exam Chaos. “More than 200 people who took California’s disastrous February bar exam will go from failing to passing under a new round of grading changes approved on Friday, boosting the test’s overall pass rate from 56% to 63% — nearly double the state’s historical average of 35%.”
