CURIOUS:

🚨📊 NEW SPREADSHEET DROP: Where Was Biden when he signed all his EOs? 📊🚨

I've compiled a comprehensive spreadsheet tracking Biden's physical location on 1,000+ exact dates of Executive Order and Pardon from his presidency — for the purpose of investigating autopen use. ✍️🕵️‍♂️…

— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 6, 2025