OCEANIA HAS NEVER BEEN AT WAR WITH EAST ELON: Democratic congressman Ro Khanna steps up his work to pull Musk toward his party for the midterms.

Wow, it took Dick Cheney and George W. Bush almost 20 years to lose their Nazi-branding among the left. It only took took Elon 24 hours.

Flashback: “The greatest cultural victory of the Left has been to disregard the Nazi-Soviet Pact” and toss it down the Memory Hole.