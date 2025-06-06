DEMOCRATS: What the Heck Is Up With the Degenerates in That Manhattan DA’s Office?

I suppose this could be your Friday rhetorical question, as we all know a fish rots from the head, and the head of the Manhattan District Attorney’s office is none other than the rotten-to-the-core Alvin Bragg.

The same Alvin Bragg who prosecuted Donald Trump for falsifying business records. The same Alvin Bragg whose office unsuccessfully prosecuted subway hero Daniel Penny for manslaughter when he subdued a drug-crazed, psychotic vagrant threatening fellow passengers.

The same Alvin Bragg and his crew of progressive malcontents who have been declining to prosecute any of the rampaging terrorist supporters shrieking, chanting, vandalizing, and threatening Jewish students as they’ve swarmed their way over Columbia’s campus for the past year.

That guy.

So I guess it’s really no wonder that an ugly lawsuit has just been dropped accusing his office of helping one of their prosecutors ‘weaponize’ the power of their positions to have her estranged reporter husband hooked up on felony child abuse and assault charges. Not to mention, bringing the New York Police Department into it. . . .

Whatever gave these people the idea that they were so untouchable and powerful that they could get away with something like this?

It turns out the phone call from wife Goun asking ‘how can I get this guy’ to the fellow DA at Bragg’s office was recorded on the police bodycam video.