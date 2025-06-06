WE’RE NOT ASHAMED OF WHAT WE DID, WE’RE JUST COVERING IT UP: Harvard Law Review Retaliates Against Alleged Leaker—And Demands He Press Free Beacon To Destroy Documents. “The Harvard Law Review retaliated against a student editor for allegedly leaking documents to the Washington Free Beacon and demanded, as part of the journal’s disciplinary process, that he request their destruction, according to emails obtained by the Free Beacon. The demand came as the law review was under a document retention order stemming from multiple federal probes, raising questions about whether the journal was also trying to interfere with a government investigation.”

I think Harvard genuinely believes that rules and consequences are for the little people.