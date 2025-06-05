SCOPE SOONER: Colonoscopy screening at age 45 yields neoplasia rates close to older adults: Study supports guideline change. “Researchers from Kaiser Permanente Northern California reveal that adults aged 45 to 49 undergoing their first screening colonoscopy have neoplasia detection rates similar to those aged 50 to 54, supporting recent guideline changes to begin colorectal cancer screening earlier.”
