TRUMP VS. ELON:

Who’s right? Trump or Elon? They both are. Elon is emphasizing the way things ought to be. Trump, the way things are, given the current makeup of Congress. If Musk wants to fix things, don’t start a new party. Help the GOP win a strong majority of fiscal conservatives. — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 5, 2025

The Trump administration should recognize Elon’s point about the budget & build a bridge with him — & the majority of Americans — who want to see us cut spending. Here’s what they admin should say/do: “we hear you Elon, we are going to sharpen our pencils and iterate on BBB to… https://t.co/uvdr0EqeN2 — @jason (@Jason) June 5, 2025

Some of y'all cant handle 2 high agency males going at it and it really shows This is direct communication (phallocentric) vs indirect communication (gynocentric) I understand you aren't used to it — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 5, 2025

Both have a tendency to talk a lot of smack and then cut a deal. That’s what will likely happen here, because neither one of them is stupid.

This is the way. pic.twitter.com/WEsnSnFGDO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 6, 2025

But fundamentally, the question is, is our system deathly sick? Yes. Can we fix it wholesale now? No. At least I don’t see how. I’d love to be wrong.