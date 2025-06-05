SPACE LAW: Europe’s far-reaching Space Act nears launch. “While details of the incoming law remain under wraps, legal experts anticipate a move away from voluntary guidance toward binding obligations in key areas such as space sustainability, safety, resilience and security. . . . It would stand in contrast to current approaches in the United States and those of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS), which tend to favor non-binding codes of good practice over rules with teeth.”

Oh, there’s a surprise. The Europeans like to make rules regarding things they can’t really do.