THE CBO IS THE TOOL OF THE PARTY OF GOVERNMENT: Does no one remember their lies about Obamacare? Enough of the CBO’s Fearmongering About Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’.
Abolish the CBO. We have enough people who lie to us for free.
