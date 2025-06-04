ANN ALTHOUSE: If you’re trying to understand the mindset of young women as they fail to step up and solve the problem of worldwide population collapse.
To be fair, if global civilization depends on Miley Cyrus, it’s doomed.
ANN ALTHOUSE: If you’re trying to understand the mindset of young women as they fail to step up and solve the problem of worldwide population collapse.
To be fair, if global civilization depends on Miley Cyrus, it’s doomed.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.