THE JUDICIARY IS LOSING RESPECT:

My publication sued the Biden admin years ago for illegally censoring us in direct violation of specific U.S. statutes and the First Amendment. We are still waiting for relief.

But if you’re if you’re an illegal foreign terrorist who just set a bunch of people on fire, there’s a… https://t.co/dTlxlS1Pjh

— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 4, 2025