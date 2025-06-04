THE ENEMY WITHIN:
>She’s here illegally and her dad tried to burn a group of American women to death.
Media: “She dreamed of being a nurse” https://t.co/Ic5qOEo4RK
— Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) June 4, 2025
This isn’t journalism, it’s literally enemy propaganda. Lord Haw-Haw would be proud.
Fortunately there are lots of medical schools in Egypt.
UPDATE:
My daughters have dreams too, just like Souliman's daughter. One of their dreams is not to be firebombed.
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 4, 2025