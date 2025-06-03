JOHN HINDERAKER: Mass Murder at USAID?

If you listened to liberals, you would never cut any government spending, because all spending cuts cause people to die. How anyone ever survived before the modern era of behemoth government is a mystery.

The Trump administration’s pause on dispensation of USAID grants is a case in point. We know that many USAID programs were money-laundering operations for the global Left that needed to be shut down. Happily, that is being done. The administration says that legitimate aid programs that survive scrutiny will continue. I have no idea what the status of current program funding is, and this is not easy to discern from news accounts, which are often hysterical and rarely informative.

Thus, liberals are now asserting that USAID cuts have caused 300,000 people to die. U2 frontman Bono made this claim on the Joe Rogan podcast. It didn’t fare well.