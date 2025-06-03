GOOD:
BREAKING: The Florida Board of Governors has rejected Santa Ono for the presidency of University of Florida. This is a massive win for conservatives—and an act of courage by the board.
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 3, 2025
