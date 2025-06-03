BOULDER TERRORISM SUSPECT WAS PREPARED FOR MASS MURDER: FBI.
“From a behavioral and psychological profiling perspective, this suggests impulsive extremism or a desire for martyrdom rather than escape or survival,” Jason Pack, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, told the outlet.
At one point during the attack, Soliman reportedly yelled, “Free Palestine.”
“These traits [are] often associated with ideologically driven lone actors. This kind of attacker typically operates without a support network but may be influenced by online propaganda or perceived injustices,” Pack said.
“The erratic behavior, crude weaponry and politically charged language point to a disorganized, emotionally unstable individual whose radicalization, if confirmed, could place the case within the growing trend of unpredictable, lone-wolf-style domestic attacks,” he added.
An arrest affidavit detailing Soliman’s interview with local law enforcement following his arrest suggests a lack of sophistication in his actions.
“During the interview, SOLIMAN stated that he researched on YouTube how to make Molotov Cocktails, purchased the ingredients to do so, and constructed them,” according to the affidavit.
