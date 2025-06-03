BOULDER TERRORISM SUSPECT WAS PREPARED FOR MASS MURDER: FBI.

“From a behavioral and psychological profiling perspective, this suggests impulsive extremism or a desire for martyrdom rather than escape or survival,” Jason Pack, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, told the outlet.

At one point during the attack, Soliman reportedly yelled, “Free Palestine.”

“These traits [are] often associated with ideologically driven lone actors. This kind of attacker typically operates without a support network but may be influenced by online propaganda or perceived injustices,” Pack said.

“The erratic behavior, crude weaponry and politically charged language point to a disorganized, emotionally unstable individual whose radicalization, if confirmed, could place the case within the growing trend of unpredictable, lone-wolf-style domestic attacks,” he added.

An arrest affidavit detailing Soliman’s interview with local law enforcement following his arrest suggests a lack of sophistication in his actions.