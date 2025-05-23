RADICAL CHIC, THE BOY BAND ERA: Remember when the New York Review of Books had a diagram of how to make a Molotov Cocktail on its cover in 1967?

Condé Nast owned Wired magazine says, hold my Chablis:

As Ed Morrissey wrote in April: Taylor [Lorenz] LOLs: Hey, I Didn’t Praise That Backshooting Coward When I Called Him a ‘Morally Good Man!’

Mangione is nothing new. The Left has always turned violent psychopaths into cultural icons as long as they ostensibly supported the Left’s causes. Che Guevara got transformed into a literal fashion icon for decades, despite his bloodthirsty march through 20th century history in support of some of the worst regimes and terrorist groups of his era.

The Left loves its murderous “revolutionaries,” and Mangione is only their latest crush. They’ve run through the Mansons, the Weathermen, the Red Army Faction/Baader-Meinhof, and the Symbionese Liberation Army, just to name a few. If Antifa were dumb enough to take off their masks, no doubt a handful of them would also achieve icon status on the Left. They might even get their photos onto fashion items and have clueless entertainers toting them around to promote murder and mayhem, as long as their politics aligned properly.

The problem with Che Fever is that it sets the incentives to deliver on that prophecy. That’s why we’re seeing an explosion in violence, such as the arson at Josh Shapiro’s governor’s mansion, assassination attempts on Donald Trump, attacks on Tesla owners and dealers, and the thuggery of Hamasniks on college campuses. The Taylor Lorenzes of the media use them to promote La Causa and hail the violent nutcases as brave soldiers for change. And that’s because the moral compasses of the Taylor Lorenzes of the media skew toward cowardly backshooters and Molotov-cocktail throwers as “morally good,” whether they admit to it or not.