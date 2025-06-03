MICHAEL WALSH: The Political is Now Personal. Women Hardest Hitters. “Back in 1969, very close to the Year Zero of the modern “feminist” movement, an activist named Carol Hanisch penned an essay titled, “The Personal is Political,” whose neo-communist, collectivist slogan was later weaponized by the former Lady Macbeth of Little Rock, now Dowager Empress of Chappaqua, Hillary Clinton. Although unfocused, unreadable, poorly argued, and couched (of course) in the language of ‘therapy,’ it served as the opening salvo of the anti-family, anti-‘patriarchy’ Left against postwar American society. . . . In case you’re tempted to scoff at the sheer nuttiness of academic writing, three years later Alan Alda had supplanted John Wayne as the ideal American male. Duly empowered females were ‘liberated’ to abandon the safety and comforts of the home and the joys and challenges of child-rearing in order to redundantly ape the males of the species in offices and cubicles all over the land, the better to ‘gain access’ to the secret power corridors of the patriarchy on golf courses, locker rooms, and the waiting rooms of cardiologists. In short order, the cultural norms were, like Chesterton’s Fence, torn down on the theory that they were entirely arbitrary and willfully punitive, and women — the ‘gentler sex’ — would lead men out of the artificially imposed prison of sex roles where they had dwelled for lo, these hundreds of thousands of years and into a world of peace, sisterhood, and green acres as far as the eye could see. How’s that workin’ out for ya? Not well.”