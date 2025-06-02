HARSH BUT FAIR:
This is the hardest a woman has faked it since the last @Bulwark staffers’s wedding night.@LarryOConnor @storm_paglia @ChrisStigall https://t.co/I3wJZcx8QK
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 2, 2025
HARSH BUT FAIR:
This is the hardest a woman has faked it since the last @Bulwark staffers’s wedding night.@LarryOConnor @storm_paglia @ChrisStigall https://t.co/I3wJZcx8QK
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 2, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.