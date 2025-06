MAYBE IF THEY’D TRY NOT SUCKING SO MUCH: CNN’s Buried Lede: New Poll Shows Dems Still Cratering. “Bear in mind that CNN’s polls generally lean towards Democrats, too. These are terrible numbers for Democrats, and they aren’t the only indicators of political crisis either. Chalian and Raju go through the issue numbers, and Republicans are still dominating on the most important policy areas.”

Related: CNN’s Harry Enten Flabbergasted by Brutal New Numbers for Dems on Economy.