THIS SEEMS TO BE AN INCREASINGLY POPULAR SENTIMENT:

1. Elite universities deserve all the opprobrium they’ve been getting. They’ve discriminated on the basis of race, required loyalty oaths/diversity statements, allowed agitators to disrupt classes, block access, and wage mass campaigns of intimidation and harassment. pic.twitter.com/3cy8DKS9rQ

— Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) June 1, 2025