WHAT’S THE POINT OF FOREIGN STUDENTS? America Doesn’t Need ‘International Students.’ “Notably, few of America’s foreign students are westerners. No European nation even shows up in the top 10 countries for foreign students. The UK is in 15th place and France is only in the 20th. Only Canada, right across the border, is in the top 5, but accounts for only 2.6% of foreign students. Nigeria accounts for three times as many foreign students as France, Iran sends more foreign students than the UK and Pakistan far more than Spain. While most American students who study abroad go to Europe, European students are not going to America. International students are mostly non-westerners and that’s by design.”

Plus:

America doesn’t need international students, colleges do.

And as has been obvious for a long time: what’s good for colleges, isn’t good for America.

American taxpayers subsidized wealthy nonprofit institutions. These institutions demand an unlimited flow of foreign students to further enhance their revenues. And these foreign students, whatever tuition they pay or don’t pay, are benefiting from taxpayer-subsidized institutions.

It’s a good deal for Harvard, but it’s not a very good deal for America. . . .

Foreign students haven’t Americanized the world, they’ve radicalized, Islamized and terrorized America. Many of those third world students who moved here undermined America and even those who went back home, returned with an insider’s understanding of our weaknesses.

And American campuses, in their current state, are hardly likely to do anything other than radicalize foreign students and teach them to hate America.