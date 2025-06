THEY KNOW WHAT THEY WANT PEOPLE TO BE ANGRY ABOUT, AND WHAT THEY DON’T WANT PEOPLE TO BE ANGRY ABOUT:

The PA Gov home arson attack and DC Jewish event murders have been memoryholed by the media. This will be also. https://t.co/AA0MVOxWQt — William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) June 1, 2025