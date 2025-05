BUT OF COURSE:

I like to play this game. Every time an Indian origin kid in the West signals their progressive virtue in woke-speak — from 'yoga is cultural appropriation' to anti-colonialism takes — I google their last name for caste origins. 10 times out of 10 it is South Indian Brahmin.… https://t.co/DDntpmGaLi

— Zubin (@ZMadon) May 31, 2025