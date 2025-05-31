ANOTHER HIDEOUS HERO FROM HELL: Elias Rodriquez, murderer in cold blood in public of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgren, is not somebody who deserves a one-way trip to the electric chair.

No, according to an obviously astroturfed response to Rodriquez’ arrest, the man is a hero and a sign of worse things to come in America. As Richard Pollock explains in his latest Substack column, the hero movement’s origins are suspect:

“The Tariq El-Tahrir Youth and Student Network, an obscure Middle Eastern-based group created the ‘Free Elias Rodriguez Organizing Committee’ and sought American and international co-sponsors. Twenty-nine groups publicly signed onto its manifesto.

“Tariq El-Tahrir hails Elias Rodriguez as a ‘resistance’ fighter. And they warn of more killings to come. The ‘student’ group clearly is a creation of Middle Eastern terrorist organizations and sold to America as a homegrown organization. There is no actual physical address listed for the group.

“But that didn’t deter 29 groups, a number of them American, who enthusiastically signed on to the shameful manifesto. One of the most prominent signatories was the Maoist wing of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Forty-six unnamed individuals also allegedly signed onto the document, according to their site. Quite a few of the signatories were from the Middle East.”