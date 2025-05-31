IF YOU READ NOTHING ELSE TODAY: I strongly encourage you to read Rod Martin’s The Counterrevolution, which is an excerpt from his forthcoming book on what must be done and who must do it to save the Republic. Here’s a sample:

“This is the moment when FDR’s long counterrevolution reaches its own reckoning. The Deep State is rotting. Its courts have become legislatures, its agencies have become sovereigns, its laws unread, its processes unknowable. Its schools no longer educate, its currency no longer holds value, its borders no longer exist. It cannot win wars, balance budgets, or tell a man from a woman. The revolution is eating itself. And its answer, in typical Marxist fashion, is to demand ever-increasing control.”

And next steps?

“It is the road of decentralization and rebirth: of a people taking back responsibility from the state, of institutions rooted once more in families, churches, communities, covenants, and crucially, elections. It is the digital reformation of a constitutional republic: where blockchain and AI are used to limit power, not entrench it; where space and energy abundance free man from the Malthusian lies of managed scarcity; where education is reclaimed from indoctrinators and returned to disciplers of truth. (emphasis added)

“And it is theological. All revolutions are religious. The American Revolution certainly was, its theological convictions the foundation of our liberty. The left’s deifies the state for the benefit of those who rule it, and abides no other God before it.

“The tide is turning. The façade of inevitability is cracking. Courts are rediscovering the separation of powers and the nondelegation doctrine. States are reclaiming their constitutional jurisdiction. Parents are standing. Young men and women, born into the ruins of postmodernity, are looking not for self-expression, but for meaning, duty, and roots. They are beginning again to build.”

Saddle up, folks.