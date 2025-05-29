MAKE THEM PAY: Florida Appellate Court to Pulitzer Board: Stand Up And Take Your Medicine in Trump Defamation Case. “Talk about desperation. Why would the Pulitzer board try to get out of a trial with a claim of executive privilege? Are they that afraid of losing at trial? They should be, given what Senior Judge Robert Pegg had to say in his ruling on their initial motion for dismissal.”
