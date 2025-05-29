HUH. I ALWAYS ASSUMED IT WAS LIKE A HARD RESET: Electroconvulsive therapy’s ‘hard reset’ effect: Brain wave discovery challenges long-held assumption. “ECT, or electroconvulsive therapy, uses brief, noninvasive electrical stimulation of the brain to induce a seizure. Despite an outdated pop culture moniker (electroshock therapy) that often paints the treatment in a negative light, ECT has been proven to be a safe and highly effective treatment, offering rapid relief from severe symptoms when medications have failed.”

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest did a lot of damage.

But not all cinematic depictions were as sinister: