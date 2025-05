JULIE KELLY CORRECTS THE RECORD:

Dozens were denied release following armed predawn FBI raids including those accused of non violent offenses such as the unlawful 1512c2 count and those without any criminal record.

J6ers were then hauled—some cross country stopping at 4-5 other prisons along the way to add to… https://t.co/iALADn1DyU

— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 27, 2025