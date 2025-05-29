ABOUT TIME: NASA astronauts Butch and Suni emerge from recovery after long Starliner mission. “Wilmore and Williams, who last year set off for an eight-day Starliner test flight that swelled into a nine-month stay in space, have had to readapt their muscles, sense of balance and other basics of Earth living in a 45-day period standard for astronauts returning from long-term space missions. The astronaut duo have spent at least two hours a day with astronaut strength and reconditioning officials within NASA’s medical unit while juggling an increasing workload with Boeing’s Starliner program, NASA’s space station unit in Houston and agency researchers.”
