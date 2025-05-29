AGREED. BUT IT WAS ALWAYS TEMPORARY DUTY, AND ELON HAS BIGGER FISH TO FRY.
You are the only Government employee I have ever been sad to see go.
Ever.
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 29, 2025
AGREED. BUT IT WAS ALWAYS TEMPORARY DUTY, AND ELON HAS BIGGER FISH TO FRY.
You are the only Government employee I have ever been sad to see go.
Ever.
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 29, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.