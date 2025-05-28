I THINK HE’S MOSTLY RIGHT. I’M ALWAYS SURPRISED HOW IMPRESSED SOME PEOPLE ARE WHEN I CAN PERFORM ORDINARY PHYSICAL TASKS AS AN ACADEMIC.
I don’t think academics realize how useless most people think they are.
They don’t genuinely hate them, and often have a gentle respect for most. However, they think they’re not equipped to deal with the world, and certainly not tell them how to live their lives.
They only…
— Chris Arnade 🐢🐱🚌 (@Chris_arnade) May 28, 2025
This is a real failure to model the minds of working class people. They don’t feel inferior to academics. Rightly or wrongly, they really do have the impression that academics are studying increasingly stupid things. They have a sense that academics may be smart in some narrow… https://t.co/uMdXZwkZK7
— wanye (@wanyeburkett) May 26, 2025