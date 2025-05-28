JEFFREY CARTER: Down to the Banana Republics. “A judge just ruled that Trump’s tariffs are not kosher with him. . . . This same court, and these same businesses and states, were okay with Biden/Obama and anyone else charging tariffs. Hence, it’s political.”

Maybe there’s a legal principle that can explain this. But there have been so many examples like this that people have stopped assuming propriety on the part of the judiciary. That’s unfortunate, but it was inevitable once a significant number of federal judges started positioning themselves as part of the “resistance,” and once the Supreme Court — and in particular, Chief Justice Roberts — decided not to put an end to this right away.