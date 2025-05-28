JOSH BLACKMAN: President Trump Has to Obey the Constitution, But So Does Chief Justice Roberts. “Roberts is quite right that the rule of law is ‘endangered,’ the separation of powers are out of balance, and ordered liberty depends on a ‘normal appellate review.’ But what Roberts misses is that he has exacerbated these problems in crucial moments. For nearly two decades, Roberts has decided contentious cases not based on the best reading of the law, but rather on a crude calculus of political costs and benefits. These rulings have corroded the Supreme Court as an institution, such that reasonable observers will always question whether Roberts’s decisions are based on law or politics. Recently, Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas declared in dissent that ‘Both the Executive and the Judiciary have an obligation to follow the law.’ These justices are emphatically correct. As Roberts continues to lecture Trump about weakening the rule of law, the Chief should realize he shares in the blame.”

Nobody respects a trimmer.

And The Constitution isn’t a synonym for what lefties and NYT editorial boards want.

Related: Courts are infected with ‘injunctivitis’ — and tempting Trump’s defiance.