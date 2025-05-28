THE PURPOSE OF A SYSTEM IS WHAT IT DOES:
The point of a system is what it does. Clearly Roberts and Barrett were fine with Biden's "parole" BS.
— Dan Warner (@dwboston1) May 27, 2025
THE PURPOSE OF A SYSTEM IS WHAT IT DOES:
The point of a system is what it does. Clearly Roberts and Barrett were fine with Biden's "parole" BS.
— Dan Warner (@dwboston1) May 27, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.